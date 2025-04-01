Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 38.6% in March

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

