Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 38.6% in March

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.85.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
