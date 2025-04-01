Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Declines By 28.1%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.5 days.
State Bank of India Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBKFF remained flat at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. State Bank of India has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $112.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12.
State Bank of India Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than State Bank of India
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.