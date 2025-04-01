Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Declines By 28.1%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.5 days.

OTCMKTS SBKFF remained flat at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. State Bank of India has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $112.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12.

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

