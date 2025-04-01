RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,227 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,021,000 after buying an additional 2,155,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,845,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 604,559 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,270,000 after purchasing an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

