O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

