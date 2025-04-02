ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 387,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSE opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital raised ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

