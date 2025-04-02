Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Down 13.7% in March

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 781,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $608,395.08. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,069,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.