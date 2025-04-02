Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 77,264,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 57,691,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.