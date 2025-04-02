Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.53 Million in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 115,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Red Cat by 1,536.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
Red Cat Stock Up 8.7 %
RCAT opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $15.27.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
