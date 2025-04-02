Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viasat news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viasat Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.38. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

