Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) was down 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 20,001,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 8,617,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrise Resources news, insider James Cole purchased 39,764,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £795,297.60 ($1,028,180.48). Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

