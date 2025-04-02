Allstate Corp Invests $569,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,420,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,039,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 265,014 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after buying an additional 87,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $283.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $266.75 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.01 and its 200 day moving average is $365.29.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

