Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 114,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 397,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,123,000 after buying an additional 47,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $164.12.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.