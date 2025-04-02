Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $148,000 in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.