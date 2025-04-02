Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $200.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.54 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

