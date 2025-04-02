Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kyndryl by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Up 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of KD opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.