Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 338 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

