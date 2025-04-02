Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trigano Price Performance

Shares of TGNOF stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39. Trigano has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut Trigano to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

