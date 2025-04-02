Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires New Stake in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Strive 500 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 57,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strive 500 ETF alerts:

Strive 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STRV opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02. Strive 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

Strive 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Strive 500 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.