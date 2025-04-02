Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $18.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.65. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

