2,088 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,447.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $263.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

