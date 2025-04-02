Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 356,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

