California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 137.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $57,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 18,315.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,425,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

