Q1 EPS Estimates for Western Union Cut by Northland Capmk

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Western Union in a report issued on Monday, March 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 283,479 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 122,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,317 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 828.1% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 93,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 83,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.