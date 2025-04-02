Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 327,460 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $64,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $910.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

