Q1 Earnings Forecast for MetaVia Issued By Zacks Small Cap

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MetaVia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MetaVia’s current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MetaVia’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MetaVia in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MTVA opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. MetaVia has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64.

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

