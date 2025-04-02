Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OTC:DEFTF Q1 Earnings

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DeFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DeFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DEFTF. Northland Capmk raised shares of DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

OTC DEFTF opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. DeFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.97 million and a PE ratio of 11.60.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

