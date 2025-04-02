Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $46,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amdocs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,112,000 after acquiring an additional 127,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after purchasing an additional 125,654 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 261,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 123.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 759,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,409,000 after buying an additional 419,045 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

