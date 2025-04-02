Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:AGD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 26,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,612. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.