Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 1st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, installing, and maintaining solar energy systems, including solar panels and other related technologies. These stocks offer investors exposure to the renewable energy market and generally benefit from increasing global demand for sustainable and clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,684,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,943,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.98 and its 200-day moving average is $323.21. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,538. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.57. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $537.63.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.39. 2,148,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,875. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.97. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion and a PE ratio of 55.94.

