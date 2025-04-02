Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Down 14.0% in March

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CREV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $17.15.
Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carbon Revolution Public
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.