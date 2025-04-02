Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Down 14.0% in March

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Get Carbon Revolution Public alerts:

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.