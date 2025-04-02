B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 1,434 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.61. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

