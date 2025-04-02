Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.33). 193,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 308,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.31).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.08. The stock has a market cap of £244.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

In related news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 20,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £39,856.60 ($51,527.60). Also, insider Seema Paterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £19,100 ($24,692.95). Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies.

