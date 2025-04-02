Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUKGet Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.33). 193,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 308,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.31).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.08. The stock has a market cap of £244.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

In related news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 20,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £39,856.60 ($51,527.60). Also, insider Seema Paterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £19,100 ($24,692.95). Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.