ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.08. 947,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 629% from the average session volume of 129,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.
ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.
ProShares Short High Yield Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short High Yield
About ProShares Short High Yield
The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.
