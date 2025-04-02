Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $11,752,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 631,015 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 377,741 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,070,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 587,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.