Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $1.31 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AECOM by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ACM opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

