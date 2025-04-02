Creekmur Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,285,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 84,052 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,985,000 after purchasing an additional 358,868 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

