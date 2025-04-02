WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 2,006 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in LKQ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 44,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

LKQ Trading Up 1.0 %

LKQ stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,048,550. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

