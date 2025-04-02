Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 955 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

