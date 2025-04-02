Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.