Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Hold Rating

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Komatsu Price Performance

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

