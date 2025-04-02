Diametric Capital LP Sells 40,345 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,345 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 85,820 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 323,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 389,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 156,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

