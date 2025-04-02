Diametric Capital LP Decreases Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SIL stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

