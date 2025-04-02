Diametric Capital LP Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 183.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Codere Online Luxembourg by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 243,330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

CDRO opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

