California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,276 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $58,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX opened at $418.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.90 and a 200-day moving average of $441.45. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $548.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

Get Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.