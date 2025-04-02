Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,142,019 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142,019 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $37,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Airbnb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $433,374,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock valued at $317,578,168. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

