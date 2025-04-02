EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,067 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,541,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,575,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.92. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

