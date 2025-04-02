CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.