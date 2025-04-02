California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,111 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $63,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.