Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BLMC stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

