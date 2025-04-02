iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
PFF opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $33.59.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.