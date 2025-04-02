iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PFF opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.